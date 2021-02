PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The man accused of killing 50-year-old Mona Ellison in January has now been formally charged.

Christopher Sanders, 42, is facing first-degree murder charges after he allegedly beat and strangled Ellison. Sanders’ bond has been set at $1.5 million.

Court documents describe the murder as, “exceptionally brutal or heinous behavior indicative of wanton cruelty.”