PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — Bond has been set for the man accused of killing 53-year-old Richard Wass of Pekin.

According to a Tazewell County States Attorney press release, 20-year-old Kolby Kincade’s bond is $2.5 million. He is currently charged with first-degree murder, home invasion and aggravated battery.

On Oct. 31, Pekin police responded to the area near Pine and Cypress Streets after receiving a report that another man had beaten Wass, who was transported to a Pekin hospital for treatment. Wass left the hospital against medical advice and had not been examined or treated.

Kincade was identified as a suspect and was initially arrested for criminal damage to property and aggravated battery.

Wass was located dead in his apartment on Nov. 11. Forensic pathologist Amanda Youmans conducted an autopsy on Wass on Nov. 14, and gave the opinion that the cause of death was blunt force chest trauma.

On Nov. 15, investigators interviewed Kincade, who admitted to kicking in the door to Wass’s apartment and striking him in the head and body.

Kincade’s arraignment date is set for Dec. 8, at 2 p.m.