PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — An hours-long stand-off in Peoria resulted in an arrest. Now, that man is facing a $100,000 bond.

Daniel Kolep, 46, was arrested Tuesday evening after police responded to a home near Machin and Gale Avenue just after 3 p.m.

Outside the home, police found a victim of domestic violence and learned Kolep possibly had guns inside the home he barricaded himself in.

At about 9 p.m., he peacefully surrendered to police and was taken into custody.

Thursday in the courtroom, his bond was issued at $100,000 and if he bails out, will need to wear a GPS monitor.

Kolep has been charged with aggravated domestic battery and unlawful restraint. He has a previous criminal history of domestic abuse and meth use, which he was on parole for at the time of the incident.

A preliminary hearing is set for March 16.