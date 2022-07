PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The man who allegedly endangered the life of a child was in court Friday.

According to the Peoria County Clerk’s office, Randyn D. Duncan’s bond was set at $10,000.

Duncan was arrested Wednesday in connection to a shooting incident that sent a three-year-old to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg.

Duncan was arrested for endangering the life or health of a child and obstruction of justice.

His arraignment is set for Aug. 18 at 1:30 p.m.