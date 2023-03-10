PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– The Peoria man charged in Wednesday night’s crash on University and Main appeared before a judge on Friday.

The judge set 18-year-old Sentaries Farmer’s bond at 150,000 dollars. He’s currently charged with one count of vehicular hijacking, a class 1 felony.

Police arrested 18-year-old Sentaries Farmer Wednesday night along with two 13-year-olds and a 12-year-old after a police chase led to the crash.

Prosecutors said on Wednesday, Farmer and another male approached a man who said he was delivering food to his mother. The victim said Farmer put a gun to his head and took off with his Cadillac.

Later that night police found the car during a traffic stop when Farmer and the other males inside sped off.

This led to the chase and the crash on Main and University. All four fled on foot and were quickly caught.

Farmer is currently on probation for aggravated use of a weapon. He’s due back in court on April 6.