Bond set for Peoria liquor store shooting suspect

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Bond has been set for a Peoria man accused of attempted murder at a local liquor store shooting Sunday night, March 7.

On Tuesday, March 9, 25-year-old David Dillard Jr. was in court for a bond hearing. Police arrested Dillard Monday, March 8 after connecting him to the Sunday night shooting at Laramie Liquors that left one man hospitalized.

At approximately 10:42 p.m., deputies with the Peoria County Sheriff’s Office responded to the parking lot of Laramie Liquors for a man who had been shot while sitting in a car.

Dillard is facing charges of attempted murder, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, aggravated discharge of a firearm, aggravated battery with a firearm, and unlawful possession of a firearm.

His bond has been set at $700,000 and an arraignment court date has been set for April 8.

