PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) –A south side Peoria man has been indicted after allegedly kidnapping a woman, sexually assaulting her, physically assaulting her, and holding her against her will.

Thomas Jackson, 54, was in court Tuesday, where his bond was set at $500,000. He is facing the following charges:

Kidnapping/force or threat

Criminal sexual assault/force

Aggravated domestic battery

Unlawful restraint

As previously reported, a woman called 911 on March 26, saying she was assaulted and being held against her will. Upon arrival, police saw severe bruising on the woman’s face, and later found marks and bruises all across her body.

Two days later, police obtained a search warrant and broke through the back door of the home he was living in, before arresting him without incident.

Jackson is to appear back in court for arraignment on April 14 at 10:30 a.m. The case has been assigned to Judge Kevin Lyons.