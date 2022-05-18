BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Bond has been set for a Peoria teen that was arrested in Bloomington after a traffic stop near Market and Howard Streets Sunday.

According to a Bloomington Police press release, 18-year-old Isaiah Jackson was arrested for unlawful use of a weapon and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

During the traffic stop, officers smelled burnt cannabis, giving them probable cause to search the vehicle. During the search, officers located a loaded firearm and arrested Jackson, who was a passenger in the vehicle.

Jackson’s bond has been set at $25,000.

This incident remains under investigation, and anyone with information is encouraged to contact Bloomington Police Detective Jesse Lanphear at 309-434-2369 or jlanphear@cityblm.org