PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The woman accused in the stabbing death of Lamario Billups, 34, appeared in court Friday.

Heaven M. Kruzan, 22, appeared before a judge via video. She’s currently charged with first-degree murder.

On Friday, her bond was set at $500,000.

Police initially responded to a stabbing incident near Stanley Street and Krause Avenue in Peoria on Wednesday.

Prosecutors said a witness said that Billups and Kruzan were in a basement when she heard screaming. When she went down, she saw Billups was stabbed.

The witness said Billups stood up and said that Kruzan stabbed him, before he fell down again. The witness called the police, and Kruzan fled the scene.

Billups was taken to the hospital in grave condition, where he was later pronounced dead.

When police found Kruzan, she allegedly gave officers a fake name.

She soon revealed that had been dating Billups. Kruzan said that she had a knife at the time they started arguing and that when Billups grabbed her during their argument, she stabbed him.

Kruzan will return to court on April 6, at 10:30 a.m.