Bone Thugs n Harmony concert goes on in Bloomington despite Covid-19 fears

BLOOMINGTON, Ill (WMBD) — A 90’s hip hop group is stopping in Bloomington for their last scheduled concert in the near future.

Bone Thugs n Harmony sold out the show at the Castle Theatre but people are concerned about the virus spreading.

Castle employees are taking precautions before the crowd arrives. They say they are cleaning and sanitizing every surface and room.
Erin Ensenberger says with hundreds of people expected, she doesn’t know if the concert is a good idea.

“Oh man that is a tough decision, us 80s and 90s babies, we might really have to consider something like that, but you know it’s risky, it’s risky yeah,” said Ensenberger, Bone Thugs fan.

The concert is Friday at 8 pm and is expected to last until 9 pm.

