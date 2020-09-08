Bones found in LaSalle County deemed “non-human” by coroner, investigation continues

PERU, Ill. (WMBD) — On Wednesday, September 2, LaSalle County authorities found a “small fragment of bone” by an abandoned truck wash.
The investigation came after 61-year-old Dellmus Colvin admitted on a serial killer podcast, “Where the Bodies Are Buried,” to killed a woman in LaSalle, Illinois and leaving her remains outside the truck wash in a wooded area.
On Thursday, Chalmers told WMBD Colvin said this was around 2005.
On Tuesday, September 8, LaSalle County Coroner William Wujek sent a release to WMBD stating the bones found were “non-human” after being investigated by “multiple professional experts.
