Bone’s Ice Cream Shop closing its doors indefinitely, Facebook post states

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Bone’s Ice Cream Shop in Peoria closed its doors indefinitely Wednesday, Oct. 19.

In a Facebook post, the business will “determine if there is a path for the future.”

“We’re obviously sad because Bones has been great to have here at Keller Station,” said Katie Kim, CEO of the Kim Group, the developers behind Keller Station.

The burger and hot dog joint opened in mid-summer of 2020.

“He launched right in the heart of COVID,” Kim said. “It was really hard to kind of establish your brand and get things rolling. He’s made amazing efforts. I know a lot of people in town say it’s the best hot dog they’ve ever had or ‘he has an amazing custard.'”

The Facebook post received comments from upset community members.

“I would say there’s been an outpour from the community,” Kim said.