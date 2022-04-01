PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Four years ago, a former Northmoor Primary School student in Peoria, Taylor McClain, died from a thyroid issue.

On Friday, two of McClain’s friends donated books to Northmoor in remembrance of her and her battle with the disease.

A plaque now hangs in the corner of the library with McClain’s name inscribed on it, which will now be known as “Taylor’s Reading Corner.”

McClain’s mother, Tia, said this is a way to spread awareness about her disease.

“It makes me feel good that she’s not being forgotten. It’s been four years now, and we’re still doing things and trying to make her memory stay alive,” she said.

Northmoor students were brought to an assembly where they were shown the plaque and all the donated books.