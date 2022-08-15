NORMAL, Illinois (WMBD) – The Normal West Wildcats are coming off a 6-3 regular season in 2021, but suffered a first round playoff exit.

They return a good majority of starters from that team; eight on offense and six on defense.

The experience returning to the program, along with their enthusiasm for the new year, leaves them with loft expectations.

“We got real high hopes for this season. We want to go undefeated and so our attitude has to match those hefty expectations.” Nathan Fincham, Normal West Senior