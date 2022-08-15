NORMAL, Illinois (WMBD) – The Normal West Wildcats are coming off a 6-3 regular season in 2021, but suffered a first round playoff exit.
They return a good majority of starters from that team; eight on offense and six on defense.
The experience returning to the program, along with their enthusiasm for the new year, leaves them with loft expectations.
“We got real high hopes for this season. We want to go undefeated and so our attitude has to match those hefty expectations.”Nathan Fincham, Normal West Senior
“We expect to be great this year. That’s our expectation every year. We want to compete for a championship we want to compete to go undefeated, we want to win in-town. All those things right. I think everybody should have those goals right? Beginning of the season, that’s the beauty of the start of the season.”Nathan Fincham, Normal West Head Coach