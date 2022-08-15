PRINCEVILLE, Illinois (WMBD) – The Princeville Princes have had great success at the 1A level, reaching the playoffs six of the past seven years.

But after last season, they graduated a good chunk of their contributors. That means this year, they’ll be calling upon underclassmen to step up.

This year’s current seniors have embraced the new contributors while they themselves will be searching for a new team identity.

“We got some first year guys that are going to really help us, even though they’re not really experienced with football, they’ve got a lot of talent. And I think we’ll be able to pass the ball really well and also run the ball really well.” Kellen Francis, Princeville Right Tackle