PRINCEVILLE, Illinois (WMBD) – The Princeville Princes have had great success at the 1A level, reaching the playoffs six of the past seven years.
But after last season, they graduated a good chunk of their contributors. That means this year, they’ll be calling upon underclassmen to step up.
This year’s current seniors have embraced the new contributors while they themselves will be searching for a new team identity.
“We got some first year guys that are going to really help us, even though they’re not really experienced with football, they’ve got a lot of talent. And I think we’ll be able to pass the ball really well and also run the ball really well.”Kellen Francis, Princeville Right Tackle
“Finding yourselves. You know last year re-lighting the seniors last year and these seniors are stepping up being seniors this year. And that’s what you want. Each year you don’t know what your team’s identity is going to be, but you hope to have senior leadership and we’re having that right now.”John Carruthers, Head Princeville Football Coach