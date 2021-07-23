Booth Basketball Academy canceled again due to COVID-19

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Booth Basketball Academy announced that its 2021 camp has been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns Friday.

According to a press release from David and Derrick Booth, the camp that was scheduled to be held Aug. 2-5 has been canceled due to concerns about the Delta variant.

“Upon consultation with our medical staff, it was determined that the Delta variant of the Sars COV-2 virus still poses a significant risk to our younger campers. This is a risk we were not willing to take, the Booth Basketball Academy has always been about so much more than basketball and the safety of our campers supersedes any other considerations.” Statement from David and Derrick Booth

In the press release, they thank all of their sponsors and hope they will continue to support the camp next year.

This is the second year in a row the camp was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.

David and Derrick Booth encourage the youth around the Peoria area to follow all IDPH and CDC guidelines, to do their part to stop the spread of COVID-19.