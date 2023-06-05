PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– An ATM in Peoria refused to surrender its cash after robbers tried breaking into it.

According to a Peoria police press release, officers were dispatched on Monday to the 1300 block of NE Monroe over an attempted ATM robbery.

The machine underwent heavy damage as robbers tried and failed to pry the machine open before fleeing by car.

The car was later found abandoned in the middle of Dries Lane.

Despite the assistance of Peoria Heights Police and K-9 search, no suspects were found.

The incident remains under investigation.