GOODFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) – Monday, a pre-trial hearing was held for a child accused of starting a fire and killing five people in Goodfield in 2019.

The boy, who was nine at the time of the incident, faces five counts of first-degree murder and aggravated arson charges.

During the hearing, another pre-trial hearing was set for May 13.

During the May hearing, Judge Charles Feeney will hear a motion to allow new evidence from prosecutors. The evidence pertains to another fire in September of last year, that the child was allegedly involved in.

Also on Monday, Judge Feeney ruled that the boy doesn’t have to appear at his next court date. According to the defense, the child is having “a hard time dealing with it”. Prosecutors did not object to that motion