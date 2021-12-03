Boy accused of starting a fire that killed 5 people in 2019 appears in court

GOODFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) – Friday, a nine-year-old boy accused of starting a fire in Goodfield that killed five people in 2019 appeared in court.

Kyle Alwood faces five counts of first-degree murder and aggravated arson charges.

The fire in April 2019 took the lives of five people; 69-year-old Kathryn Murray, 34-year-old Jason Wall, 2-year-old Damien Wall, 2-year-old Rose Alwood, and 1-year-old Ariel Wall.

During a hearing Friday morning, Alwood’s attorney filed a motion to suppress two pieces of evidence.

The evidence in question was a shirt worn by Alwood and the trailer where the fire occurred.

Alwood’s attorney posed questions about a search warrant not being obtained before Alwood’s shirt was given to authorities by his mother and grandmother.

Judge Charles Feeney ruled against the motion, stating that consent is an exception to a warrant because Alwood was being taken care of by his mother and grandmother.

Judge Feeney also denied the motion to eliminate the trailer as evidence.

Another hearing regarding evidence is set for February 28th.