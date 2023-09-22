PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — One boy is dead after a shooting near Great Oak and Lehman Roads Friday.

According to a Peoria police news release, officers responded to the scene at approximately 6:56 p.m. and located the juvenile with an apparent gunshot wound.

He was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and was later pronounced deceased.

The cause of death will be released by the Peoria County Coroner. No suspect information is available at this time.

This incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Peoria Police Department at (309) 673-4521, tip411 (anonymously), or Crime Stoppers (anonymously) at (309) 673-9000.