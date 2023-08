PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police responded to a Shot Spotter alert for 4 rounds fired near Kansas Street and Wisconsin Avenue on Tuesday around 7:50 p.m.

According to Peoria Police Public Information Officer Semone Roth, a teenager was sent to the hospital in critical condition.

No suspect information is available at this time.

This incident remains under investigation by the Criminal Investigations Division and Patrol Unit.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.