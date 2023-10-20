PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department responded to a shooting near Wiswall Street and Westmoreland Avenue at approximately 7 p.m. Thursday.

According to police, officers located a 17-year-old boy with an apparent gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. It wasn’t immediately clear what led to the shooting.

No suspect information has been released at this time. This incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Peoria police at (309) 673-4521, tip411 (anonymously), or Crime Stoppers (anonymously) at (309) 673-9000.