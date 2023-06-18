PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Police said a boy was shot and killed overnight while another was injured in Peoria.

Peoria Police Department spokesperson Semone Roth said officers were called to the intersection of W. McBean and S. Merriman Streets for a Shot Spotter alert of 12 rounds fired Not long after, another alert of 12 rounds fired came from the area and four rounds near the Frank Campbell Community Center.

When officers arrived, they found a boy with a gunshot wound to the hand. He was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers found a second boy with gunshot wounds to the body near the intersection of SW. St. Martin Drive and Warner Lane. He was unresponsive and declared dead at the scene.

Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood is expected to release the name of the victim, as well as the manner and cause of death at a later time.

Peoria Police are investigating the homicide.