PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A police robot cleared a house late Tuesday night and verified that no one was inside after a shooting sent one person to a local hospital.

The robot was used to make sure no one was inside a house in the 1300 block of West Smith Street. Officers got an alert at 10:45 p.m. from the ShotSpotter gunfire detection system indicating that one round was fired in the 1400 block of West Widenham Street, about a block away, police said.

Officers learned that a victim was inside a house on Smith Street. They found a boy with an apparent gunshot wound. They began life-saving measures until emergency crews arrived and transported the male to a local hospital with serious injuries, according to Semone Roth of the Peoria Police Department.

While there, officers got information that the alleged shooter was inside the residence. They sent in a robot which “cleared” or looked through the house and found no one, police said.

Officers were on scene for less than a hour before they were able to determine there was no one inside the house.

This incident is currently under investigation. There is no suspect information.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact the Peoria Police Department at (309) 673-4521, tip411 (anonymously), or Crime Stoppers (anonymously) at (309) 673-9000