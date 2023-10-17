PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Peoria will name a planned facility in South Peoria after their former director, Lesley Matuszak, the organization announced Tuesday.

Dubbed the Lesley R. Matuszak Family Center, the facility will be an expansion of the organization’s campus at 2703 W. Grinnell St.

“Central Illinois recently lost a champion of the community and particularly the non-profit sector. Lesley transformed many young lives as she served as the executive director for the Boys and Girls Clubs for over 18 years, “said Lee Graves who serves as president of the Boys and Girls Clubs board.

The expansion will also renovate the Grinnell campus by adding a gym, classrooms and a cafeteria. Technologic infrastructure will be updated as well.

Executive Assistant Lisa Fischer said this is a great way to honor Matuzak.

“With the unfortunate passing of Lesley Matuzak our former executive director, we’re taking this opportunity to honor her and all that she has done for Peoria youth and to make this just a better place for the south side of Peoria and Peoria youth,” said Fischer.

Fundraising for the project will kick off on Nov. 2, at the annual Fill the Treasure Chest event at the Peoria Civic Center ballroom. That event begins at 6 p.m. Featured at the event will be Chris Ferrara & The Common Good.

Tickets and sponsorships can be purchased here. All donations via Lesley’s memorial giving will be earmarked for the new building project and can be made by selecting Lesley Matuszak in the dropdown menu, located here.

Matuszak died on Sept. 28 at her West Bluff home. Her death came one day after she resigned from her position as station manager and CEO at WTVP-TV, a position she had held for about four years.