Boys & Girls Club of Bloomington-Normal ask for support for their Great Futures Annual Appeal

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Boys & Girls Club of Bloomington-Normal club is currently looking for support for their “Great Futures Annual Appeal.”

The Appeal is an annual fundraising initiative to help fund programs the club said help youth do well in school, be better citizens and live healthy, productive lives.

“What we do is we reach out to the community, and ask for support from our local community, individuals, businesses, and organizations groups that want to support our kids during this time,” said Development Director Kimberly Wright.

Wright said there’s a few different ways the community can help out Boys & Girls Club.

“Providing a financial gift, or volunteering your time at the club helps support our programs so that our families can be apart of our program without that cost burden for them,” said Wright.

The club is also looking to expand, hoping to open their doors to more youth in the Twin-Cities.

“This past year we’ve seen a waiting list of over 100 kids. And if there’s anything that keeps us up at night, it’s the fact that these kids, these families want to have a safe place for their kids to be, and we just can’t accommodate that need,” said CEO Tony Morstatter.

“Having a new building will allow us to go from serving a little over 200 kids on an average day, to serving more than 500 kids on an average day,” said Morstatter.

Boys & Girls Club of Bloomington-Normal is a non-profit organization that provides programming and activities for youth from age 5 to 18.

The club prides itself on being a safe environment where kids and teens can learn, play, and grow.

“We have some amazing members here that are learning to deal with big emotions and big things that are happening in the world. I think just having a community that’s like a family here, is something that’s super essential for our members,” said Youth Development Professional Cassy Steffen.

Those looking to donate, or find ways to volunteer can head to the Boys & Girls Club of Bloomington-Normal website.