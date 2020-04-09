Boys & Girls Club of Bloomington-Normal receives donation of bottled water to give to families in need

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD)– The Boys & Girls Club of Bloomington-Normal received a donation of almost 800 cases of bottled water Tuesday.

The water was donated by State Farm, one of several Bloomington Normal organizations that are donating food and volunteering with Feed Blono Kids.

Feed Blono Kids was founded within the first two weeks of Gov. Pritzker’s stay-at-home order to help feed children who would normally depend on school lunches. Volunteers were serving over 800 meals a day at 11 locations.

After Unit 5 and District 87 took over distributing Breakfast and lunches to students Feed Blono Kids and the Boys & Girls Club of Bloomington Normal and other local businesses and organizations started working to donate food boxes to assist families in need.

CEO of the Boys & Girls Club of Bloomington Normal Tony Morstatter said he is grateful the community is coming together to help those who need it most.

“We are so grateful for our community partners, as we all come together to continue serving our kids and families that need us most. The shelter at home has been very hard for our families, and we will do whatever it takes to make sure they continue to have access to meals, academic enrichment, and support from our club family,” Morstatter said.

More information about how to volunteer or donate to the Boys & Girls Club of Bloomington-Normal can be found on their website or call 309-829-3034.

More information on how to donate or volunteer with Feed Blono Kids can be found on their Facebook page and website.

