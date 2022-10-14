BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Bloomington Police announced Friday that two gun arrests have been made this week, with one yielding the seizure of a ghost gun.

On Tuesday, Oct. 11, officers performed a vehicle search during a traffic stop of a juvenile male. During the stop, a pistol with no serial number–a ghost gun–was located.

The juvenile was arrested for unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful possession of firearms and firearm ammunition. He was transported to the Juvenile Detention Center.

On Wednesday, Oct. 12, BPD’s Street Crimes unit executed a search warrant at a Bloomington residence where they discovered 670 grams of cannabis and a firearm. As a result of this, police arrested 27-year-old Derrick. K. Blakely.

Blakely was arrested for unlawful use of a weapon, possession of cannabis over 500 grams, delivery of cannabis 500 to 2,000 grams, and illegal possession of ammunition.

At this time, no bond information is available for Blakely.

If you wish to submit a tip and remain anonymous, please contact the Crime & Intelligence Analysis Unit (CIAU) at (309)-434-2963 or email CIAU@cityblm.org. The CIAU office is staffed from 8am-4:30pm, weekdays. If no one is available to answer your call, please leave the information on the voicemail or send it by e-mail.