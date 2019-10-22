BPD arrests two suspects, one still at large for downtown beating incident

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. — Two suspects have been arrested and one is still at large regarding a beating incident in downtown Bloomington, police say.

The Bloomington Police Department arrested 30-year-old Gabriel M. Mack and 35-year-old Sheena A. Moore, both of Bloomington, on charges of aggravated battery in a public place and mob action. Mack and Moore are both in McLean County Jail.

An arrest warrant has been issued out of McLean County for a third suspect, 29-year-old Florida man Keith M. Quinn, also for aggravated battery and mob action. His bond has been set at $15,000 bond.

The incident happened on Sept. 21.

Anyone with information about the crime or Quinn’s location is encouraged to call Det. Ty Klein at (309) 434-2366 or email at tklein@cityblm.org.