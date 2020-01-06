BPD looking to identify suspect in retail theft

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. — The Bloomington Police Department is asking the public to help in identifying a person of interest related to a potential retail theft.

Police said the person is a black woman between the age of 20-30. She allegedly stole over $2,200 in merchandise from a store at Eastland Mall on Dec. 20.

Anyone that can identify the woman or has information related to crime is encouraged to call BPD Ofc. Stacey at (309) 820-8888. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call McLean County Crime Stoppers at (309) 828-1111.