BPD says you can now file police reports online

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) A new system is helping Bloomington community members fight crime in their area with the click of a mouse.

Starting this week the city’s police department is allowing the public to fill out police reports online. Leaders say with COVID-19 surging in the area, some may be worried about walking into the station. By implementing this, it’s limiting that face-to-face contact, and increasing efficiency within the department.

“What typically will be reported is, criminal damage or property reports without a suspect,” said Bloomington Public Informant Officer, John Fermon. “There’s other non-criminal information reports, such as if you accidentally damage someone’s property, or a lost property report. It’s mostly minor criminal offenses, but its another avenue that citizens can take to report a crime.”

In order to file the report, the you must be 18-years-old and have a valid email address.

Filing a false report will result in a Class 4 Felony.