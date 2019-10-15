BPD searching for robbery suspects

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. — The Bloomington Police Department is looking for suspects regarding two robbery incidents that occurred Monday.

Bloomington police officers were dispatched to a report of an armed robbery in the 900 block of W. Front Street that occurred at 5:30 a.m. on Monday.

Upon arrival, it was reported that the victim was robbed by five suspects. One of the suspects was holding a gun and another suspect had battered the victim during the robbery.

The suspects were described as “younger black males.” One of the suspects was wearing white pants and a black shirt. Another suspect was wearing yellow pants and a black jacket

The victim was robbed of an undisclosed amount of cash and property. The adult male victim received minor injuries from the incident but was not transported to the hospital.

Approximately an hour later, Bloomington officers were dispatched to the 100 block of Oak Creek Plaza for an incident that occurred at about 6:30 a.m. It was reported that five younger black males, wearing all black, snuck into the victim’s residence.

They encountered the victim and demanded cash. They left after stealing an undisclosed amount of property.

During this incident, it was also reported the suspects had stolen the victim’s 2009 white, Nissan Sentra with license plate P137865. The vehicle has not yet been located. There is damage behind the driver’s side front tire and on the rear bumper a visible outline of where a Chicago Bears “C” was once placed but is now removed.

The victim was not injured during the incident, no weapon was reported to be displayed.

Police said if anyone sees the vehicle, they are encouraged to call dispatch at (309) 820-8888. They said to not approach the occupants of the car because they could be considered armed and dangerous.

While these incidents are similar, police have not determined if they are related.