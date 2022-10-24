BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Bloomington Police have released safety tips to prevent vehicle thefts after an attempted car theft led to shots fired in Bloomington early Sunday morning.

On Sunday, Oct. 23, at approximately 8:00 a.m., Bloomington Police responded to a parking lot in the 1400 block of North Veterans Parkway for vehicle theft. They learned that multiple masked suspects tried to steal a vehicle from the parking lot, but were interrupted by the vehicle’s owner.

The suspects fought with the owner before firing several shots towards the owner and another citizen. Both sustained minor injuries from the gunfire but neither were transported to the hospital.

Bloomington Police noted in a press release Monday that the vehicle targeted was one of several high horsepower models produced by Dodge/Jeep, which have become the target of a growing number of thefts. Models include Hellcat, SRT, Scat Pack, and Trackhawk.

The department also recommends the following tips to prevent vehicle theft:

Keep doors locked and windows shut when you’re not in your vehicle

Hide valuable items

Park in secure, well-lit, and highly traveled areas

Make use of anti-theft devices

Enable your car’s tracking system

Have your phone ready

Approach your car with your keys in hand

Don’t sit in your car while it is unlocked

Be aware of your surroundings

There is no suspect information yet in Sunday’s attempted vehicle theft.

Anyone with information should contact BPD’s Criminal Investigation Division Detective J. Law at 309-434-2527 or jlaw@cityblm.org.