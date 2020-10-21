BPD to release weekly election safety tips for community members

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — With the upcoming election, many in the Twin Cities are concerned about the security of their ballot.

In an effort to be transparent, the Bloomington Police Department is releasing information you need to know ahead of the election.

BPD Spokesman John Fermon says, at this time, there have been no reported violations of mail-in ballot crimes, but for the next three weeks the department will be posting on Facebook tips to not fall victim to an election mishap.

“Voter intimidation or crimes like harassment, disorderly contact… if they occur at the polls, and even off the polls, those are things that we can handle,” said Fermon. “We haven’t had any issues up to this point, and hopefully we wont have any, but we just want to provide some information. We want to help people feel safe.”

He’s reminding people, intimidating or influencing a person’s vote is considered a Class 3 felony.

