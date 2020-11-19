BPD’s Street Crimes Unit arrests man for gun offenses

Local News

by: Gretchen Teske

Posted: / Updated:

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A Bloomington man was arrested on felony weapon offenses Monday.

Qushaun L. Joseph, 21, of Normal, was arrested at approximately 4 p.m. by the Bloomington Police Department’s Street Crimes Unit in the 700 block of Golfcrest Road in Normal.

As a result of the investigation, a pistol and ammunition were recovered from Joseph’s vehicle. He was then arrested for unlawful use of weapons, a class 3 felony, and an invalid FOID card, another class 3 felony.

No bond information is available at this time.

Joseph was taken to the McLean County Jail.

All suspect(s) are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in the court of law.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest Local News

More Local News