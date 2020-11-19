BPD’s Street Crimes Unit arrests man for gun offenses

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A Bloomington man was arrested on felony weapon offenses Monday.
Qushaun L. Joseph, 21, of Normal, was arrested at approximately 4 p.m. by the Bloomington Police Department’s Street Crimes Unit in the 700 block of Golfcrest Road in Normal.
As a result of the investigation, a pistol and ammunition were recovered from Joseph’s vehicle. He was then arrested for unlawful use of weapons, a class 3 felony, and an invalid FOID card, another class 3 felony.
No bond information is available at this time.
Joseph was taken to the McLean County Jail.
All suspect(s) are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in the court of law.
