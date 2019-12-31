BPL is offering a program to help students grade 6-12 learn computer coding

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. — Starting January 7th the Bloomington Public Library will offer a 10-session program which will focus on learning to code a fully functional video game.

The program is being put on by Girls Who Code a nationwide, nonprofit organization which aims to increase the number of women in computer related fields. However, the BPL is offering this program to all teens in grades 6-12 regardless of gender.

The series will meet from 4-5 p.m. on Tuesday nights from January 7 to March 10. Registered teens should plan to attend all 10 sessions of the program as instruction will build from week to week.

The series of programs at Bloomington Library requires registration at bloomingtonlibrary.org. The program will be limited to the first 15 teens to register. As of Monday 11 seats have been filled.