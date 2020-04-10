Bradley AI helping keep the community informed

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Bradley University has launched a chatbot to answer Bradley-related COVID-19 questions.

The chatbot is called “Ask Bradley,” and an be found on the bottom left corner of the university’s coronavirus website.

Executive Director of Digital Marketing and Communications at Bradley Jim Crone said the chatbot provides great benefits to the Bradley family.

“We essentially have a digital assistant available 24/7 to answer questions and provide users with information instantaneously – not just when our workforce is online. Ask Bradley is continuously learning from new information we provide to the Bradley family as well as responses based on what our users are interested in learning about,” Crone said.

More updates from Bradley University can be found on their website.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected