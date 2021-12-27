Bradley Basketball game canceled due to COVID-19 protocols

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Bradley’s men’s basketball program has canceled Wednesday’s non-conference finale versus Bellarmine due to its COVID-19 protocols Monday.

According to the Bradley Braves website, fans will be able to exchange their tickets with any remaining Bradley home games during the 2021-22 season at the Bradley Athletics Ticket Office in the Renaissance Coliseum starting Tuesday.

Fans utilizing digital tickets can submit a claim to exchange tickets online.

Anyone with questions can contact the Bradley ticket office at (309)-677-2625.

Bradley’s record stands at 7-6 and its next scheduled game is set at Missouri Valley Conference foe Indiana State on Sunday, January 2.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

