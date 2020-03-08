Bradley Braves are back to back MVC champions, welcome back pep rally to be held Sunday night

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (WMBD) — UPDATE: The Bradley Braves beat the Valparaiso Crusaders Sunday afternoon in St. Louis 80-66. The Braves are back to back MVC Champions.

The teams stayed toe-to-toe most of the game; however, the Braves created a bigger void between the two in the second half clinching their automatic bid to the NCAA.

The Braves will return Sunday to Renaissance Colesium between 8:30-9 p.m. for a ‘welcome back’ pep rally. You can sign up for fan alerts that include return time and future NCAA tournament information by texting BRADLEY to 90561.

Selection Sunday is slated for March 15.

Bradley wins the MVC Tournament championship game, 80-66, over Valparaiso. Braves earn consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances for the first time since 1954-55.



Darrell Brown leads Bradley with 20 points. BU will hear its name called on Selection Sunday, March 15 on CBS-TV. — Kurt Pegler (@KurtPegler) March 8, 2020

2020 Missouri Valley Conference tournament champs- The Bradley Braves! pic.twitter.com/BrqYRDOBQz — Matt McClain (@MattMcClain3) March 8, 2020

Momentum has swing fully in favor of the Braves, who are controlling the tempo.



Bradley 62, Valpo 53 with 4:09 to play. — Matt McClain (@MattMcClain3) March 8, 2020

No. 4 seed Bradley beat eighth-seeded Drake 76-66 to advance to a second straight Missouri Valley Conference tournament championship.

The Braves are playing against the Valparaiso Crusaders. The current score is 38-36 with the Crusaders leading.

The Bradley men’s basketball team beat Drake 76-66 in the semifinal of the Missouri Valley Conference tournament Saturday.

If the Braves pull a win Sunday, it results in an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament. You can watch the game on WMBD-TV.

2:28 p.m. The teams are tied 47 each with 12:18 left in the second half.

2:44 p.m. Bradley is up 56-52 with 7:43 on the clock.

2:54 p.m. Bradley leads Valparaiso by 13 with 2:53 and counting left to go.