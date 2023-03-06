PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Fans packed the Bullpen Sports Bar and Grill at Peoria’s Landmark Recreation Center, cheering on the Braves on Sunday.

Despite Bradley being down the entire game, those fans stayed the course and were right behind their beloved Braves the entire time.

Although they were hoping for a comeback that never came, the Braves were showered with love and support.

“I want to see these Braves come back like they did all year; they’ve been fighting and scrapping, they always find a way to win, and that’s what we’re hoping to hear for the second half,” said Councilman Tim Riggenbach, a Braves fan.

And Gia Miller echoed that sentiment.

”I was really hoping they’re gonna win,” Miller said. “I thought they might have a comeback.”

Sadly, that didn’t materialize, but Bradley Braves fans never waver. They are staunch advocates of their team; loyal and committed and always will be.