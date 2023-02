PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Bradley University department chair was arrested for multiple counts of theft Tuesday.

According to Peoria County Jail records, Shelley Hawkins, Department Chairperson and Director of Nursing, was arrested for 10 counts of theft of less than $500.

She was released from jail on Tuesday.

The exact details of the thefts are unknown at this time.

This story will be updated.