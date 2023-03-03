PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — Dozens came to the Bullpen at Landmark Plaza in Peoria to watch Bradley University in the Missouri Valley Conference quarter-state tournament. The bullpen is the official Braves watch party sports bar this season.

Friday afternoon the Braves faced off against Northern Iowa University. The bullpen’s assistant general manager John Lowry said watching the games with a group of friends and good food can elevate the overall experience.

“The Braves are on every big screen that we have, everybody is focused on one game when they score or make a good defensive stop the crowd is just like you’re at the game speakers are loud its that fun in-game atmosphere it makes you feel like you’re really apart of something,” said Lowry.

Fans students and even the facility were all in attendance at the bar.

“I’m an alum for starters, go Braves. And I also work at Bradley. They’re playing so well I’m so happy for them, I’m so happy for the coach; they gotta keep it going,” said fan Sue Neff.

The Bradley Braves will face off against Indiana State Saturday at 2:30 in the MVC semi-finals.