PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — It’s March Madness season for college basketball fans and in Peoria, Bradley University fans were hoping to see the Braves go all the way.

The Braves played Friday afternoon in the second round of the Missouri Valley Conference Arch Madness tournament in St. Louis.

Bradley took on last year’s winner of the tournament, the Loyola Chicago Ramblers.

Fans gathered at The Bullpen Sports Bar in Peoria to watch the highly-anticipated matchup.

Both teams have won the tournament twice in the last four seasons.

Don Bell, a Bradley fan said regardless of the outcome, it was a fun team to watch all year.

“We’re season ticket holders, my wife and two other couples so yeah we’ve been to every game this year and it’s been a lot of fun. they’re a good team to watch, an exciting team to watch,” Bell said. “It’s great, we love coming to these, it would have been better if we’d been able to go to the actual tournament but coming to this watch party and hanging with all the Bradley fans is going be great.”

The Braves lost to Loyola, 66-50.