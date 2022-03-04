PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Bradley will be hosting an esports tournament at the Michel Student Center ballroom Saturday, March 5.

According to a press release, “Get Outplayed 3″ is a Super Smash Bros. tournament that will be hosted by the Super Smash Bros. Club and the Bradley University Esports Committee.

This is the third tournament of its kind to be held at Bradley. The previous two tournaments were held before the COVID-19 pandemic and had more than 100 people in attendance.

The public is welcome to compete or watch the event, participants have already signed up from the Peoria area, Bloomington-Normal, Galesburg, Champaign-Urbana, Springfield, the Quad Cities, and the Chicagoland area.

Proof of vaccinations and masks will be required for this event, and discounts are available for those who bring a monitor, GCC adaptor, or a Switch with a dock.

Anyone interested in learning more or participating in the tournament can register online.