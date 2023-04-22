PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — Members of Bradley University’s Department of interactive media brought their creativity to the Peoria Riverfront Museum Saturday afternoon.

Fuse 2023 is an annual event showcasing some of Bradley’s student’s hard work on various projects.

Projects range from advertising and entertainment to education and gaming. Some students have even been working on their project for fuse for years.

One Bradley student said he was thrilled to show the public the game he’s been working on for the past few years.

“I’m a game design major and it can be kind of hard to describe to people what I do. So it’s really awesome to be able to say ‘Hey if you come here at the end of the year you can see what I do.’ It’s been wonderful to interact with the public and other people in our industry and show them what we’ve been able to do,” said Michael Cremisius Gibson.

All the students involved in the event are majoring in animation, Game Design, Interactive Media, User interaction, or Game art.