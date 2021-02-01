Bradley is helping local businesses with CARES act funds

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Bradley University is helping local small businesses impacted by COVID-19 with funds from the 2020 Federal CARES Act.

Bradley manages the funds through its Illinois Small Business Development Center within the Turner Center for Entrepreneurship.

The money has been used to help local restaurants and retailers improve their eCommerce strategy. Director, Turner Center for Entrepreneurship Jim Foley said many businesses have not fully adopted a complete online strategy.

“Some have Facebook accounts or basic websites, but consumers increasingly expect easy-to-use eCommerce options,” Foley said.

Bradley’s new eCommerce program utilizes Bradley students who are trained in eCommerce best practices for restaurants and retail stores.

There is no cost for Bradley’s eCommerce assistance program. Interested businesses can contact them here.