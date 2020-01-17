Bradley issues second safety alert this week

PEORIA, Ill. — The Bradley University Police Department issued the second safety alert of the week after another student reported a gun being pulled on them.

Police said the Bradley Police and Peoria Police Department responded to a report of a robbery in the 1300 block of W. Fredonia Avenue.

Two unknown suspects approached a Bradley student as he parked his vehicle. One suspect displayed a handgun and removed property from the victim.

The suspects fled on foot east toward N. University Street and no injuries were reported.

The first suspect was described as a black male between the age of 17 and 18, 5’8-5’9″ tall, skinny, with a little facial hair, and wearing a black hoodie and black pants.

The second suspect was described as a black male, 6’0″ tall, skinny, no facial hair, wearing a black hoodie and black pants.

Earlier this week, students discussed their concerns about the number of incidents that have occurred during the school year. This came after police responded to a robbery report on Tuesday night, where a suspect approached a Bradley student, indicated he had a handgun and demanded property.

BUPD Chief Brian Joschko said despite what people may think, crimes are not increasing on campus there’s just more attention being brought to them for people to take extra precaution.

Joschko also said they’re working with the Peoria Police Department to help secure the students and the area.

“The university has increased it’s police patrols in the area,” Joschko said. “We are looking to add additional security cameras in the boundaries around the campus.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the BUPD at (309) 677-2000 or PPD at (309) 673-4521.