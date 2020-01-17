Bradley PD says recent crime is being committed by the same people

PEORIA, Ill. — The Bradley University Police Department said the recent criminal activity on and around the college’s campus is being committed by the same people.

Two students this week reported guns being pulled on them in either attempted or successful robberies this week. In total, police said all the recent cases happened after dark where the victim was walking alone, several where they were walking alone between their parked vehicle and a building.

In a safety announcement made Friday, the BUPD said the message is to not walk alone in the dark.

The BUPD is continuing to work with the Peoria Police Department to track down the individuals in question.

There have been 10 safety alerts issued this school year. Bradley and City of Peoria leaders recently met to combat crime in the area. Bradley is enhancing some safety measures and adding new ones in an effort to keep campus safe.

The BUPD has modified and enhanced its patrolling strategies. It has 21 sworn officers who patrol both on campus and in surrounding neighborhoods, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Law enforcement is also recruiting additional security personnel to provide a larger security presence on and around campus.

Expansion of the Hilltop Safety Cruiser program is underway as well. Students can call (309) 677-2800 between dusk and 3 a.m. when spring and fall classes are in session.

Security cameras are also being enhanced around campus n strategic areas.

Anyone with information about the recent crimes is asked to call the BUPD at (309) 677-2000 or PPD at (309) 673-4521.