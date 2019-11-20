Bradley, Peoria PD investigating potential threat made on campus

PEORIA, Ill. — Bradley University police (BUPD) officers are investigating a potential threat made on campus.

A handwritten note was found in a restroom in Olin Hall this afternoon, threatening violence this evening in that building. Police are investigating the issue and said the threat is being taken seriously.

BUPD tells WMBD the time indicated on a threatening note on campus passed without any danger. Officers will remain in the area out of an abundance of caution.

BUPD investigating the matter and at this time has not determined it to be a credible threat. However, in light of incidences of campus violence happening around the country, the BUPD is remaining cautious.

Bradley University has engaged the Peoria Police Department and other local law enforcement agencies, and there will be an increased police presence on campus Wednesday evening. Classes will continue as scheduled.

BREAKING: Threatening note found at Bradley University. Posted by WMBD on Wednesday, November 20, 2019

Police will be posted at each entry of Olin Hall to check bags and personal belongings of those who enter.

Anyone with questions or concerns can contact Bradley police at (309) 677-2000 or the PPD at (309) 673-4521.

