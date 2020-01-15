Live Now
Bradley, Peoria PD respond to robbery report

PEORIA, Ill. — The Bradley University Police Department and Peoria Police Department responded to a robbery report in the campus area Tuesday night.

Police said one unknown suspect approached a Bradley student in the 800 block of N Frink St, indicated he had a handgun and demanded property; nothing was obtained. The suspect fled north toward St. James Street and no injuries were reported.

The suspect was described as a black male in his early 20’s, wearing a grey zip-up hoodie and black pants.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the BUPD at (309) 677-2000 or PPD at (309) 673-4521.

In light of recent crime reports, Peoria officials said there would be an increased police presence on and around the campus.

